18 July 2025

An Analysis Of The 2025 Federal Tax Changes Under The "One Big Beautiful Bill" Legislation (Podcast)

The Honorable Peter Roskam, Federal Policy Team Leader, and Jeff Paravano, Tax Group Chair, break down the 2025 tax reconciliation legislation.
Jeffrey H. Paravano and Peter Roskam
The Honorable Peter Roskam, Federal Policy Team Leader, and Jeff Paravano, Tax Group Chair, break down the 2025 tax reconciliation legislation. They explore how the new law preserves key provisions of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, delivers trillions in tax cuts, and introduces a range of significant changes and tax increases—analyzing the implications for corporations, pass-through entities, tax-exempt organizations and individuals.

