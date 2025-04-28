GeTtin' SALTy Episode 51 | Overview Of Washington's 2025 Legislative Session: Tax Policy Challenges And Business Impacts (Podcast)

In this episode of GeTtin' SALTy, host Nikki Dobay is joined by Max Martin, Director of Tax and Fiscal Policy at the Association of Washington Business, to discuss Washington's legislative session and its implications for state tax policy.

With COVID relief funds dwindling and a projected budget shortfall of up to $20 billion, policymakers are exploring a range of revenue-raising measures, from B&O tax increases and a new surcharge on large business to the creation of a statewide payroll tax and even a potential wealth tax.

Max provides insights into these proposals, Governor Ferguson's stance, and the challenges businesses face in navigating Washington's evolving tax landscape.

As the session nears its end, Nikki and Max explore the balance between maintaining competitiveness and funding critical state programs.

Lastly, they share their favorite things about spring in the Pacific Northwest.

