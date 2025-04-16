ARTICLE
16 April 2025

On Tax – Gus Makris Of Dow (Podcast)

Gus Makris is Senior Managing Counsel and Head of the Office of Tax Counsel at Dow, a global materials science company. In this episode of On Tax, he and fellow Cravath partner and host Len Teti...
J. Leonard Teti II

Gus Makris is Senior Managing Counsel and Head of the Office of Tax Counsel at Dow, a global materials science company. In this episode of On Tax, he and fellow Cravath partner and host Len Teti talk about how Gus made his way to his current role at Dow, where he has found a culture that deeply values tax advisory, and how the lessons he learned while a tax associate at Cravath have continued to inform his practice. Gus also reminisces about his time in law school and shares key insights and advice for attorneys and young professionals just beginning their careers.

This episode of On Tax was published on April 8, 2025. A transcript of this episode is forthcoming.

