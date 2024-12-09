ARTICLE
9 December 2024

Treasury Department, IRS Release Final Regulations For Section 48 Investment Tax Credit

The U.S. Department of the Treasury and IRS released the final regulations for the Section 48 energy credit, also known as the investment tax credit (ITC).
Amish Shah,Nicole Elliott,Elizabeth Crouse
The final regulations provide guidance on various renewable energy generation technologies, as well as qualified biogas property, interconnection property and energy storage technology. The final regulations also finalize the prevailing wage and apprenticeship requirements with respect to the Section 48 ITC.

The Holland & Knight Energy Tax Team is reviewing the final regulations and will provide more-detailed analysis. To receive additional insights from the team, please subscribe to our alerts and access the Holland & Knight Inflation Reduction Act Tax Resource Library.

