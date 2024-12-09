Treasury Department, IRS Release Final Regulations For Section 48 Investment Tax Credit

The U.S. Department of the Treasury and IRS released the final regulations for the Section 48 energy credit, also known as the investment tax credit (ITC).

The final regulations provide guidance on various renewable energy generation technologies, as well as qualified biogas property, interconnection property and energy storage technology. The final regulations also finalize the prevailing wage and apprenticeship requirements with respect to the Section 48 ITC.

