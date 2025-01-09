SEC And Market Closures On January 9

On December 30, 2024, President Joe Biden issued an Executive Order providing that all executive departments and agencies of the U.S. federal government will be closed on Thursday, January 9, 2025, as a mark of respect for the passing of former President Jimmy Carter.

The SEC announced that the EDGAR system will be closed on Thursday, January 9, 2025 and that day "will be treated as a federal holiday for filing purposes." As a result, EDGAR filing websites will not be operational, SEC filings will not be accepted in EDGAR and EDGAR Filer Support will not be available. Normal EDGAR operations will resume on Friday, January 10, 2025.

The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq also announced last week that all equity and options markets will be closed on January 9 in honor of former President Carter.

