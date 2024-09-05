Additional Authors: Kosisochukwu Ifediba

This Annual Review ("Review") was prepared by the Subcommittee on Annual Review of Federal Securities Regulation of the ABA Business Law Section's Committee on Federal Regulation of Securities. The Review is a survey of significant developments in federal securities laws and regulations, as well as developments relating to accounting pronouncements and securities litigation matters, in 2023. The Review is divided into three sections: regulatory actions, accounting statements and caselaw developments. The Review is prepared by and for securities practitioners and securities litigators. This results in an emphasis on significant developments under the federal securities laws relating to companies, shareholders, and their respective counsel. Its discussion is limited to those developments of greatest interest to a wide range of practitioners and addresses only final rules.



The Review has the following sections:

I. Introduction

II. Regulatory Developments 2023

III. Accounting Developments 2023, and

IV. Caselaw Developments 2023.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global services provider comprising associated legal practices that are separate entities, including Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP (England & Wales), Mayer Brown (a Hong Kong partnership) and Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) and non-legal service providers, which provide consultancy services (collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC ("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. Details of the individual Mayer Brown Practices and PKWN can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of Mayer Brown.

© Copyright 2024. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.