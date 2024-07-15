ARTICLE
15 July 2024

After The Acquisition: How Sales Tax Can Take A Chunk Out Of Your Startup's Exit (And How To Avoid It) (Podcast)

United States Tax
What are the top five most defending areas in terms of regression on sales tax collection and software? A&M's Rob Piechota answers this question and more when he recently sat down with Lisa Calhoun, founder and managing partner at Valor Ventures on the Atlanta Startup Podcast. Discussing the complexities of transaction tax, Rob sheds light on the often-overlooked tax implications that arise after a software startup signs an acquisition deal. From state and local tax considerations to the impact of the Wayfair decision on SaaS businesses, Rob shares insights and best practices for founders aiming for a seamless acquisition.

Originally published 11 July 2024

