What are the top five most defending areas in terms of regression on sales tax collection and software? A&M's Rob Piechota answers this question and more when he recently sat down with Lisa Calhoun, founder and managing partner at Valor Ventures on the Atlanta Startup Podcast. Discussing the complexities of transaction tax, Rob sheds light on the often-overlooked tax implications that arise after a software startup signs an acquisition deal. From state and local tax considerations to the impact of the Wayfair decision on SaaS businesses, Rob shares insights and best practices for founders aiming for a seamless acquisition.

WATCH THE PODCAST

Originally published 11 July 2024

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.