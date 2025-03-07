ARTICLE
7 March 2025

Farm To Fly Act Reintroduced In Congress, Would Expand Use Of Biofuels For Aviation

On January 16, 2025, Senators Jerry Moran (R-KS), Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Pete Ricketts (R-NE), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), and Joni Ernst (R-IA) reintroduced...
On January 16, 2025, Senators Jerry Moran (R-KS), Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Pete Ricketts (R-NE), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), and Joni Ernst (R-IA) reintroduced the Farm to Fly Act (S. 144), which would help accelerate the production and development of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) through existing U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) programs to allow further growth for alternative fuels to be used in the aviation sector and create new markets for American farmers. According to Moran's January 21, 2025, press release, the Farm to Fly Act would:

  • Clarify eligibility for SAF within current USDA Bio-Energy Programs, expanding markets for American agricultural crops through aviation bioenergy;
  • Provide for greater collaboration for aviation biofuels throughout USDA agency mission areas, increasing private sector partnerships; and
  • Affirm a common definition of SAF for USDA purposes, as widely supported by industry to enable U.S. crops to contribute most effectively to aviation renewable fuels.

The press release notes that in September 2024, Senators Moran, Duckworth, Klobuchar, and John Boozman (R-AR) launched the Sustainable Aviation Caucus "to promote the longevity of the aviation and renewable fuels industries." Representatives Max Miller (R-OH), Mike Flood (R-NE), Brad Finstad (R-MN), Nikki Budzinski (D-IL), Claudia Tenney (R-NY), Tracey Mann (R-KS), Mike Bost (R-IL), Don Bacon (R-NE), Randy Feenstra (R-IA), Dusty Johnson (R-SD), Mark Alford (R-MO), Eric Sorensen (D-IL), Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-IA), and Michelle Fischbach (R-MN) reintroduced companion legislation (H.R. 1719) in the House on February 27, 2025.

