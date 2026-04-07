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7 April 2026

1031 Exchanges Or Qualified Opportunity Zones?

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Cox, Castle & Nicholson

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With the passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act in 2025, achieving tax deferral through investments, in Qualified Opportunity Zones, has had a renewed interest.
United States Real Estate and Construction
Laura L. Cable and Stephen D. Li
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With the passage of theOne Big Beautiful Bill Act in 2025, achieving tax deferral through investments, inQualified Opportunity Zones,has had a renewed interest.

In their article, "1031 Exchanges or Qualified Opportunity Zones?", Partners Laura Cable and Stephen Li explore the federal income tax benefits of 1301 exchanges versus Qualified Opportunity Zones to give potential investors a better understanding of the benefits and the drawbacks.

To read the full article, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Laura L. Cable
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Stephen D. Li
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