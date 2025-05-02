New Vision For Poplar Point: Big Changes Ahead For Key Waterfront Site In Washington, D.C.

Exciting changes are on the horizon for Poplar Point, a 110-acre site along the eastern edge of the Anacostia River in Washington, D.C.'s Ward 8. Earlier this month, the National Park Service (NPS), working with District of Columbia government, shared a concept master plan that lays out the future of this important property.

Poplar Point holds historical significance – it was created in the early 20th century as part of an Anacostia River dredging project – and today it is home to open spaces, wetlands and several federal administrative facilities. However, under the DC Lands Act of 2006, the site is set to transfer from federal to District control, paving the way for a new chapter.

Source: NPS Planning Meeting

The master plan outlines several key objectives:

Preserve Open Space. At least 70 acres will be maintained as park land, including protecting important wetlands.

A new land use plan will shape how portions of the site are redeveloped. Relocate Facilities. Existing NPS facilities will need to be relocated offsite.

Existing NPS facilities will need to be relocated offsite. Create Memorial Sites. At least two areas will be set aside for future commemorative works.

To meet these goals, planners have proposed three potential design alternatives.

The Greenway Connections concept focuses on linking parks, wetlands and public spaces with the Anacostia River and the future 11th Street Bridge Park. A new cultural site or memorial would anchor the waterfront, creating a dynamic gathering place. Plans also include native meadows, educational wetlands, a waterfront park, a water taxi terminal and neighborhood playfields. To make it easier to reach Poplar Point, improvements are being explored for existing roads under I-295, along with a potential new greenway bridge along W Street – although that idea would require more study to move forward.

The Central Wetlands concept focuses on celebrating Poplar Point's natural beauty. This idea centers a large, expanded wetlands area in the heart of the site, offering a recreation buffer, wildlife habitat and educational trails. It would create more than 8 acres of wetlands, making it one of the defining features of the plan. Open spaces would be carefully designed to offer different types of experiences – such as parks next to the wetlands and an extended waterfront park – all tied together with walkable connections. New and improved roads would link Poplar Point to the South Capitol Street oval, Marion Barry Avenue, Howard Road and Anacostia Park. Along the riverfront, visitors would experience a thoughtful mix of natural spaces and developed areas, making Central Wetlands a lively but nature-focused destination.

The Anchor Use on Point concept takes a slightly different approach by focusing development around a signature destination at the tip of Poplar Point. In this plan, wetlands are preserved and expanded alongside development, creating about 7.7 acres of natural space complete with wildlife corridors and educational trails. Open spaces would be spread out across the site, connecting parks, plazas and recreation areas, including a waterfront park adjacent to outdoor activities. Connectivity is a priority as well, with improved access points such as Marion Barry Avenue and South Capitol Street oval, and a pedestrian path reaching the waterfront. This plan envisions steady development along the waterfront, balanced with open spaces around Stickfoot Branch and near the 11th Street Bridge, offering visitors urban energy as well as quiet, green pockets to enjoy.

Importantly, Poplar Point faces environmental challenges. Much of the site lies within floodplain areas, meaning that any development will need to incorporate flood resilience and sustainable practices.

During its meeting on April 3, 2025, the National Capital Planning Commission (NCPC) expressed general support for the proposals, highlighting the importance of strong connections to Historic Anacostia and encouraging development along the I-295 corridor to manage noise impacts. Commissioners also emphasized the need for ongoing community engagement as the plan moves forward and anticipates updates on the effort at future NCPC meetings. Reviews are also being coordinated with several District agencies that include the Office of Planning and Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development.

As Poplar Point evolves, it will create new opportunities for recreation, environmental restoration and community growth along one of D.C.'s most important waterfront areas. Public feedback on these options can be submitted via NPS's Planning, Environment & Public Comment (PEPC) website until May 7, 2025. These alternatives are intended to spark discussion and guide the creation of a final plan. Each option meets the core objectives of the planning process and includes elements that could be interchanged or combined in shaping a preferred alternative, which NCPC will review at a future date.

An open house will also be held on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Thurgood Marshall Academy Public Charter High School. Register online to attend.

