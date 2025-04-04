City Of Leesburg To Consider Residential Development Moratorium

The firm’s original four partners were engaged primarily in a burgeoning real estate practice. While our real estate practice and deep-rooted involvement in that industry remains an integral component of the firm, we have grown alongside the dynamic needs of our clients and community at large. Today, the firm’s lawyers advise clients on almost every aspect of business: from copyrights and trademarks to high-stakes, high-profile litigation; from complex commercial and residential real estate issues to wealth management; from labor and employment law to healthcare; from capital raising and entity formation to corporate growth and expansion locally, nationally and internationally.
The City of Leesburg has experienced significant growth over the
past few years and has reported that over 30,000 single-family
residential lots have been approved and remain undeveloped. In
response, a draft moratorium is being proposed and will be
heard at the City's April 14th regular meeting of
the City Commission. The moratorium would pause the following until
January 1, 2027:
All residential annexations, and
All rezonings involving comprehensive plan land use amendments
from non-residential uses to residential uses.
Note that any applications that had not been submitted to the
City prior to April 1, 2025, would be impacted by this moratorium
if approved as written.
The City Commission meeting on April 14th will start at 5:30 PM
at the Venetian Center, located at 1 Dozier Circle in Leesburg.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.