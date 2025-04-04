City Of Leesburg To Consider Residential Development Moratorium

The City of Leesburg has experienced significant growth over the past few years and has reported that over 30,000 single-family residential lots have been approved and remain undeveloped. In response, a draft moratorium is being proposed and will be heard at the City's April 14th regular meeting of the City Commission. The moratorium would pause the following until January 1, 2027:

All residential annexations, and All rezonings involving comprehensive plan land use amendments from non-residential uses to residential uses.

Note that any applications that had not been submitted to the City prior to April 1, 2025, would be impacted by this moratorium if approved as written.

The City Commission meeting on April 14th will start at 5:30 PM at the Venetian Center, located at 1 Dozier Circle in Leesburg.

