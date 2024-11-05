ARTICLE
5 November 2024

Recent Transactions

CW
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP

Contributor

Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP logo
Cadwalader, established in 1792, serves a diverse client base, including many of the world's leading financial institutions, funds and corporations. With offices in the United States and Europe, Cadwalader offers legal representation in antitrust, banking, corporate finance, corporate governance, executive compensation, financial restructuring, intellectual property, litigation, mergers and acquisitions, private equity, private wealth, real estate, regulation, securitization, structured finance, tax and white collar defense.
Explore Firm Details
Recent transactional highlights include Cadwalader representing.
United States Real Estate and Construction
Person photo placeholder
Authors

Recent transactional highlights include Cadwalader representing:

  • SMBC in originating a $145 million floating rate loan for the acquisition of a condominium in Brooklyn, New York known as The Paxton.
  • The lenders in a $475 million floating-rate loan to affiliates of a non-traded perpetual life real estate investment trust and secured by 25 warehouse/distribution properties located in 12 states.
  • The lenders in a $577 million floating-rate loan to a real estate investment and management company on a portfolio of 30 distribution, cold storage and light industrial properties totaling approximately 7 million square feet located across 10 states.
  • The lenders in a $750 million offering backed by a five-year, fixed-rate loan to an alternative asset investment manager on over 60 self-storage properties located across 21 states.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More