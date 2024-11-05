Recent Transactions

Recent transactional highlights include Cadwalader representing:
- SMBC in originating a $145 million floating rate loan for the acquisition of a condominium in Brooklyn, New York known as The Paxton.
- The lenders in a $475 million floating-rate loan to affiliates of a non-traded perpetual life real estate investment trust and secured by 25 warehouse/distribution properties located in 12 states.
- The lenders in a $577 million floating-rate loan to a real estate investment and management company on a portfolio of 30 distribution, cold storage and light industrial properties totaling approximately 7 million square feet located across 10 states.
- The lenders in a $750 million offering backed by a five-year, fixed-rate loan to an alternative asset investment manager on over 60 self-storage properties located across 21 states.
