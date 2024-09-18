self

High interest rates, escalating costs, and rising vacancy rates have taken a toll on real estate assets, particularly in the office sector, with buildings in key markets selling at significant discounts. At the same time, refinancing options have become increasingly elusive. How can those interested in acquiring distressed assets capitalize on current market conditions?

In this episode, Jason DeJonker, partner in Seyfarth's Corporate department and chair of the firm's Restructuring & Insolvency practice, joins hosts Eric Greenberg and James O'Brien to discuss the process of buying distressed real estate, including initial best practices, key players, and opportunities to gain a competitive advantage.

The Property Line" is a brief and lively discussion of the biggest issues facing the commercial real estate industry. The podcast will deliver insights from Seyfarth's real estate lawyers and other industry leaders on current market trends and how they impact all facets of commercial real estate.

