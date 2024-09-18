With more than 900 lawyers across 18 offices, Seyfarth Shaw LLP provides advisory, litigation, and transactional legal services to clients worldwide. Our high-caliber legal representation and advanced delivery capabilities allow us to take on our clients’ unique challenges and opportunities-no matter the scale or complexity. Whether navigating complex litigation, negotiating transformational deals, or advising on cross-border projects, our attorneys achieve exceptional legal outcomes. Our drive for excellence leads us to seek out better ways to work with our clients and each other. We have been first-to-market on many legal service delivery innovations-and we continue to break new ground with our clients every day. This long history of excellence and innovation has created a culture with a sense of purpose and belonging for all. In turn, our culture drives our commitment to the growth of our clients, the diversity of our people, and the resilience of our workforce.
High interest rates, escalating costs, and rising vacancy rates have taken a toll on real estate assets, particularly in the office sector, with buildings in key markets selling at significant discounts.
In this episode, Jason DeJonker, partner in Seyfarth's
Corporate department and chair of the firm's Restructuring
& Insolvency practice, joins hosts Eric Greenberg and James O'Brien to discuss the process of
buying distressed real estate, including initial best practices,
key players, and opportunities to gain a competitive advantage.
