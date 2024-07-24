Dickinson Wright is a general practice business law firm with more than 475 attorneys among more than 40 practice areas and 16 industry groups. With 19 offices across the U.S. and in Toronto, we offer clients exceptional quality and client service, value for fees, industry expertise and business acumen.
Business Facilities recently published Jeremy Schirra's article, "The Last Word: A Look At Incentives," discussing two particular items to note when selecting a site, other than the obvious general location, suitability...
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Business Facilities recently published Jeremy
Schirra's article, "The Last Word: A Look At
Incentives," discussing two particular items to note when
selecting a site, other than the obvious general location,
suitability, and other general considerations. He states, "As
the landscape in the U.S. evolves, manufacturers that navigate the
intricate web of state, local, and federal incentives will
undoubtedly be better positioned relative to competitors." To
read more, click here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.