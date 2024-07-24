Business Facilities recently published Jeremy Schirra's article, "The Last Word: A Look At Incentives," discussing two particular items to note when selecting a site, other than the obvious general location, suitability, and other general considerations. He states, "As the landscape in the U.S. evolves, manufacturers that navigate the intricate web of state, local, and federal incentives will undoubtedly be better positioned relative to competitors." To read more, click here.

