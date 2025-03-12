European Commission Unveils Plan To Boost Europe's Automotive Industry

What You Need to Know

Key takeaway #1

The European Commission has unveiled a comprehensive plan to keep the European automotive industry competitive and address challenges such as dependence on fossil fuels and raw materials, high production costs, and the lagging behind of European companies as regards innovation.

Key takeaway #2

The plan sets out measures to maintain a strong European manufacturing base through action in five key areas: (i) innovation and digitalization; (ii) clean mobility; (iii) competitiveness and supply chain resilience; (iv) worker skills and the social dimension; and (v) market access and a global level playing field.

Key takeaway #3

Manufacturers will have more flexibility to meet CO 2 emissions standards in 2025-2027, but there is no mention of revising the target to ban the sale of cars with internal combustion engines by 2035.

Key takeaway #4

In addition to various stimulus measures to support the domestic EU automotive industry, the plan includes "European preference" requirements, emphasizes the need to reduce dependence on imports, provides for the strengthening of rules of origin and trade defense instruments, and proposes the introduction of conditions for inbound foreign investment in the automotive sector to increase its added value for the EU.

On March 5, 2025, the European Commission presented a comprehensive Action Plan to boost the global competitiveness of the European Union's automotive industry and support its transition to zero-emission, connected, and automated vehicles.

The plan, which builds on the Clean Industrial Deal, aims to address competitiveness challenges such as global supply chain risks, dependence on raw materials and batteries, over-dependence on fossil fuels, cost disadvantages, and an increasingly volatile geopolitical environment. The Commission recognizes that decisive action is needed to prevent European companies from falling behind in key strategic technologies such as batteries, software, autonomous driving, etc.

The plan sets out measures to maintain a strong European manufacturing base through action in five key areas: (i) innovation and digitalization; (ii) clean mobility; (iii) competitiveness and supply chain resilience; (iv) worker skills and the social dimension; and (v) market access and a global level playing field.