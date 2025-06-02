Judge Jay Lobrano Appointed Local Tax Judge At The Board Of Tax Appeals

On May 23, 2025, Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry appointed Francis J. (Jay) Lobrano as the Local Tax Judge of the Louisiana Board of Tax Appeals to complete the term of outgoing Local Tax Judge, now Louisiana Supreme Court Justice Cade Cole.

Judge Lobrano has served as the Chairman of the Board since March of 2022, and has served as a member of the Board since April 2016. In his new role, Judge Lobrano will preside over all local tax matters pending at the Board, including sales and use tax disputes between Parish tax administrators and taxpayers, as well as legality challenges involving property tax assessments.

Judge Lobrano will still sit as the Chairman of the full Board, that hears tax matters involving state tax matters.

