AI Privacy Risks: What Legal Teams Need To Know Before Employees Use Public AI Tools

It’s no secret AI is changing the way legal teams work, and in many ways, that's a great thing. But as technology advances and generative AI becomes a fixture in the workplace, there are real risks that legal professionals need to understand, especially around data privacy and the protection of sensitive information. The consequences of getting this wrong aren’t hypothetical. They play out in courtrooms.

What is AI Privacy?

Data and information privacy in an AI world, at its core, is about controlling what happens to information once it enters an artificial intelligence system. That sounds simple, but the development of AI has made it anything but.

Modern AI systems—including large language models and generative AI tools that can produce text, images, code, and more—are trained on enormous datasets. The companies that win the AI race, as I often tell clients, are the ones with the resources to gather the most valuable information to train their models. That information includes personal data, proprietary business data, and in many cases, data collected from individuals without their knowledge or consent.

And this is exactly what makes AI data and information privacy different from traditional data security. It's not about keeping a database locked but rather about understanding what happens to information the moment it interacts with AI.

The greatest AI privacy risks often arise from ordinary use of tools employees trust every day.

Understanding the Privacy Risks of AI

There are a few categories of risk that I see come up most often when I work with companies thinking through their AI exposure.

The first is inadvertent disclosure. Users who input confidential information into a publicly available AI tool (think things like business plans, source code, or internal formulas) can inadvertently destroy the protected status of that information. Imagine an employee at a major company who wants to move faster on a project and decides to paste a proprietary document into a consumer AI tool to get a quick answer. In that moment, they may have handed that information to a system that will use it to train future models and potentially expose it to other users. This isn’t a hypothetical, either. In fact, we have case law on it now.

In Trinidad v. OpenAI (2026), a federal court ruled that voluntarily submitting proprietary frameworks to a public generative AI platform forfeits trade secret status. The court's reasoning was straightforward: When you click “agree” on the terms of a public AI tool, you are consenting to the possibility that your inputs will be retained and used to train the model. The protection is gone.

A related case drives the point home from a different angle. In US v. Hepner, a senior executive facing federal charges for securities fraud and wire fraud tried to shield his communications with Anthropic's Claude from use as evidence at trial, arguing they were protected by attorney-client privilege. Hepner claimed the conversations contained information he had received from legal counsel and were made in furtherance of seeking legal advice.

But the court rejected that argument on two grounds: Claude is not an attorney, and more to the point, the communications were not confidential because Hepner had entered them into a publicly available AI system. The privilege claim failed entirely. The lesson for legal teams is the same one Trinidad teaches, just from a different direction: The moment sensitive information enters a public AI tool, the legal protections you assumed were around it may no longer apply.

The second risk is inference. If an AI tool has accessed behavioral data about an individual, it can infer sensitive information beyond what that person intended to share. This includes health status, financial situation, or other personal details. This is one of the more under-discussed risks, and it deserves more attention from legal teams.

The third is data retention. Once information has been used to train an AI model, it is extremely difficult to extract. It may become mixed with other datasets, potentially from parties who never consented to its use. The AI retains it, and you have very little recourse.

Beyond the workplace, AI privacy risks extend to the broader data landscape. Facial recognition technology is one of the most visible examples. AI systems have been used to scrape billions of images from social media platforms and build identification databases, often without the knowledge or consent of the people pictured. The litigation around Clearview AI, which was barred from selling its database to most private companies in the U.S. following action by the Illinois Attorney General, established the precedent that posting a photo publicly does not constitute consent to biometric processing. The shift toward what researchers have called ubiquitous data collection, where AI systems gather and analyze information at a scale that was previously impossible, is exactly why legal frameworks are struggling to keep up.

Privacy Protection Laws

The regulatory landscape for AI and personal data is moving fast, and it looks different depending on where your clients operate.

In the European Union, the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) remains the foundational framework governing how personal data can be collected, processed, and stored. The EU AI Act, which came into force in August 2024 and is being implemented through 2027, builds on that foundation by establishing a risk-based framework for AI governance. High-risk AI systems, including those used in hiring, credit scoring, healthcare, and law enforcement, face strict requirements around data governance, transparency, and human oversight. Facial recognition in public spaces, for instance, is heavily restricted under the Act.

In the United States, there is no single federal equivalent to the GDPR, but state-level legislation is proliferating. California, Texas, and other states have enacted data privacy laws that impose requirements on how companies handle personal data. AI-specific transparency laws are emerging as well, and as I have seen firsthand with cases like XAI v. Bonta, AI developers are already pushing back on disclosure requirements through the courts.

The lack of uniformity across states and between the U.S. and the European Union creates real compliance complexity for companies operating across jurisdictions. This is an area to watch closely.