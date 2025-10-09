Guide To Maryland's New Data Privacy Laws For Business Owners (Podcast)

Offit Kurman is a full-service AmLaw 200 firm serving dynamic businesses, individuals, and families in more than 30 areas of practice. We maximize and protect business value and personal wealth by providing innovative and entrepreneurial counsel that focuses on clients’ business objectives, interests, and goals.
Join Sarah Sawyer and Russell Berger as they discuss
Maryland's new online data privacy laws with expert guest
Stephenie Yeung. Discover the key aspects of the Maryland Online
Data Privacy Act, its implications for business owners, and
essential steps to compliance. Learn about data minimization,
sensitive data regulations, and the importance of updating internal
policies and third-party agreements.