9 October 2025

Guide To Maryland's New Data Privacy Laws For Business Owners (Podcast)

Offit Kurman

Contributor

Join Sarah Sawyer and Russell Berger as they discuss Maryland's new online data privacy laws with expert guest Stephenie Yeung. Discover the key aspects of the Maryland Online Data Privacy Act...
Russell B. Berger and Sarah M. Sawyer
Join Sarah Sawyer and Russell Berger as they discuss Maryland's new online data privacy laws with expert guest Stephenie Yeung. Discover the key aspects of the Maryland Online Data Privacy Act, its implications for business owners, and essential steps to compliance. Learn about data minimization, sensitive data regulations, and the importance of updating internal policies and third-party agreements.

