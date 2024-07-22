ARTICLE
22 July 2024

New York Law Seeks To Regulate Addictive Social Media Feeds

SM
Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton

Contributor

Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton logo
Sheppard Mullin is a full service Global 100 firm with over 1,000 attorneys in 16 offices located in the United States, Europe and Asia. Since 1927, companies have turned to Sheppard Mullin to handle corporate and technology matters, high stakes litigation and complex financial transactions. In the US, the firm’s clients include more than half of the Fortune 100.
Explore
New York's governor recently signed the Stop Addictive Feeds Exploitation (SAFE) for Kids Act. Although signed, the law will not be effective until after the New York Attorney General creates implementing regulations.
United States Privacy
Photo of Snehal Desai
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Listen to this post

New York's governor recently signed the Stop Addictive Feeds Exploitation (SAFE) for Kids Act. Although signed, the law will not be effective until after the New York Attorney General creates implementing regulations. The law is aimed at protecting children under 18 from social media companies' "addictive feeds." Addictive feeds are defined to include platforms and services that recommend content based on information from the user's activity or device. Among other things, the law will:

  • Require social media companies to obtain parental consent before serving addictive feeds to minors under 18
  • Prevent social media companies from pushing notification to minors between 12 AM and 6 AM, unless otherwise approved by a parent
  • Allow parents to limit access to social media
  • Prohibits companies from discriminating against users who do not opt-in to addictive feeds or late-night notifications

Putting it into Practice: This law is similar to others we have seen in other states, and reflects legislators ongoing concerns about the harms that social media has on young users. We expect to see more in the coming months.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Snehal Desai
Snehal Desai
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More