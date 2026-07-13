The “Skinny Label” Lesson: Hikma Applied To Functional Food And Beverage Brands

The U.S. Supreme Court's unanimous June 4, 2026, decision in Hikma Pharmaceuticals USA Inc. v. Amarin Pharma, Inc., No. 24-889, clarified the standard for induced patent infringement under 35 U.S.C. § 271(b).

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The U.S. Supreme Court's unanimous June 4, 2026, decision in Hikma Pharmaceuticals USA Inc. v. Amarin Pharma, Inc., No. 24-889, clarified the standard for induced patent infringement under 35 U.S.C. § 271(b). The case arose in the pharmaceutical context, but the Court's reasoning is useful well beyond generic drugs.

For developers of functional foods, wellness beverages, dietary supplements, and other innovative food and beverage products working around crowded method-of-use patent landscapes, Hikma offers a meaningful, though not unlimited, new defense.

Background: The Skinny Label in Pharma

Under the Hatch-Waxman Act, a generic drug manufacturer may obtain FDA approval for fewer than all of a brand drug's approved indications by filing a "Section VIII" statement that carves out any indication covered by an unexpired patent. The resulting product carries a "skinny label," meaning the label deliberately omits the patented use.

In Hikma, Amarin's branded drug Vascepa® (icosapent ethyl) was approved by the FDA for two distinct indications: severe hypertriglyceridemia (HTG), approved in 2012, and reduction of cardiovascular risk in certain patients (CV), approved in 2019. Hikma sought and received FDA approval for a generic version limited to the earlier, off-patent HTG indication, and its generic was assigned an FDA "AB" therapeutic-equivalence rating.

Amarin nevertheless sued, alleging that Hikma's promotional statements, including references to "generic Vascepa®" and therapeutic equivalence, induced physicians to prescribe the generic version for the still-patented CV use.

The district court dismissed Amarin's complaint, finding that none of Hikma's statements amounted to active steps to encourage infringement. The Federal Circuit reversed, holding it was at least plausible that a physician could read Hikma's label, website, and press releases as an instruction to prescribe the generic for the patented use. The Supreme Court granted certiorari to resolve that more permissive reading.

The Court's Holding: "Active Steps" Required

Writing for a unanimous Court, Justice Jackson reversed the Federal Circuit and held that Amarin failed to state a plausible claim of induced infringement. The opinion rejects the idea that liability can rest on how a consumer or health-care professional might interpret generalized marketing.

Instead, the inquiry focuses on what the accused party actually said and did, not on how third parties might read ambiguous statements. A patent owner must plausibly allege that the accused infringer took "clear" and "affirmative" steps to encourage the infringing use. The Court emphasized that generic statements required by law, standard in the industry, or too vague to encourage a specific use are not enough to prove inducement. Hikma’s references to its AB rating were about regulatory compliance, not pushing doctors toward the patented use.

The Court also acknowledged that inducement can be implicit as well as explicit. Even so, implicit encouragement must still be clear to the relevant audience and affirmative in nature.

Practical Impact on Functional Foods and Beverages

It is important to understand what Hikma does and does not do. The decision clarifies the pleading standard for induced infringement under Section 271(b).

It does not create a Hatch-Waxman-style statutory carve-out for foods or beverages, and it leaves untouched claims based on direct infringement, contributory infringement, or composition of matter.

Food and beverage companies also face a disadvantage that generic drugmakers do not: generic manufacturers can point to regulatory requirements, such as an FDA equivalence rating and label mirroring, as an obvious alternative explanation for their promotional statements. Without that built-in justification, food and beverage companies must be even more deliberate and thorough in documenting their promotional discipline.

Even with these limits, Hikma's clarified inducement framework has practical value for companies commercializing innovative food, beverages, and supplements, particularly where competitors hold method-of-use patents covering specific disease indications or therapeutic applications. Under the Hikma standard, a food or beverage company that deliberately avoids promoting the patented use has stronger grounds to defeat an inducement allegation at the pleading stage. That means keeping labels, marketing copy, website claims, influencer materials, and sales training focused on non-patented structure/function claims or dietary guidance.

Important Limitations of Hikma

Hikma should not be read as an absolute safe harbor.

The decision addressed only the sufficiency of a complaint at the pleading stage, and discovery may reveal evidence of active encouragement not apparent from public-facing materials alone. Internal communications about how the company intended its statements to be understood could become relevant, particularly where inducement is alleged to be implicit rather than express.

Composition-of-matter, formulation, and manufacturing-process patents present different risks.

If the product itself practices such claims, changing marketing language alone will not eliminate infringement exposure. Similarly, FDA and FTC regulatory requirements for food and supplement labeling continue to apply independently. A label strategy that satisfies Hikma's inducement standard does not necessarily comply with FDA rules.

Communications that clearly steer consumers toward a patented use could still support an inducement claim after Hikma.

Examples include disease-specific marketing, detailed dosage protocols that match a patented regimen, or coordinated influencer campaigns describing a patented therapeutic benefit.

Practical Recommendations in View of Hikma

Companies seeking to leverage the Hikma framework should begin with a pre-launch patent landscape analysis to identify method-of-use claims held by competitors in the relevant ingredient or formulation space. From there, companies should develop a promotional carve-out strategy that documents what claims the company will and will not make. This strategy should directly map to any identified patent claims.

Promotional materials, websites, and labeling should be confined to structure/function claims, general wellness language, or dietary guidance that does not implicate the patented indication. Sales representatives, brand ambassadors, and social media influencer partners should be trained to avoid disease-specific or patented-use claims, with such training memorialized. Companies should also maintain contemporaneous records of their intent to promote only non-infringing uses, which can serve as persuasive evidence of good faith if challenged.

Conclusion

Hikma gives food and beverage companies a helpful clarification of induced infringement law. With disciplined labeling and marketing strategies that steer clear of patented uses, including documentation to back them up, functional food, wellness beverage, and dietary supplement brands can mount a stronger defense against inducement claims.

The decision is not blanket immunity, but it does raise the bar for patent holders seeking to impose liability based on generalized or ambiguous promotional statements rather than clear, affirmative encouragement of the patented use.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.