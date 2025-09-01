ARTICLE
1 September 2025

Federal Circuit Reverses PTAB On Anticipation, Remands Obviousness

LD
Lerner David

Contributor

Lerner David logo
For the past five decades, Lerner David has thrived as an intellectual property (IP) boutique dealing with all aspects of IP. IP is not just our specialty; it is our passion and purpose. We assist a diverse client base, protecting ground-breaking technologies and safeguarding some of the world's leading brands. And we fight for our clients' rights before the courts and administrative tribunals of the world. Lerner David stands at the ready to help innovators protect and bring tomorrow's emerging technologies to life today.
Explore Firm Details
The Federal Circuit, in SIGRAY, INC. V. CARL ZEISS X-RAY MICROSCOPY, INC., 137 F.4th 1372 (Fed. Cir. May 23, 2025), reversed the PTAB's anticipation holding and remanded the PTAB's obviousness decision.
United States Intellectual Property
Matthew Shatynski
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

The Federal Circuit, in SIGRAY, INC. V. CARL ZEISS X-RAY MICROSCOPY, INC., 137 F.4th 1372 (Fed. Cir. May 23, 2025), reversed the PTAB's anticipation holding and remanded the PTAB's obviousness decision. The Federal Circuit found that the PTAB implicitly narrowed the magnification limitation by concluding that Sigray failed to prove Jorgensen shows enough beam divergence for magnification. The implicit narrowing was established by the PTAB's discussion contemplating some amount of divergence and reliance on expert testimony explaining that Jorgenson taught "essentially parallel" beams with "no meaningful divergence." The CAFC stated that claim language should be interpreted according to its plain and ordinary meaning and that the Jorgensen system inherently resulted in magnification greater than 1 as claimed, even if slight or undetectable.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Matthew Shatynski
Matthew Shatynski
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More