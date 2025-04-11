GSK And Pfizer Stipulate To Dismissal Of RSV Vaccines Lawsuit

On April 3, 2025, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and Pfizer filed a stipulation to dismiss with prejudice GSK's litigation in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware. GSK filed suit in August 2023, alleging that Pfizer's respiratory syncytial virus ("RSV") vaccine, ABRYSVO, infringes four U.S. patents covering GSK's rival RSV vaccine, AVREXY. At this time, the parties have not reported any specific details about the stipulation or any potential settlement beyond the court filing.

This stipulation also does not address the litigation GSK initiated in 2024 against Pfizer, Pharmacia & Upjohn, BioNtech SE, BioNtech Manufacturing GmbH, and BioNTech US, Inc. In that case, GSK alleges infringement of five patents directed to mRNA vaccine technology. None of those patents overlap with the patents that were asserted in the RSV vaccine litigation. The case remains ongoing in the District of Delaware, with Judge Gregory B. Williams entering a scheduling order on April 4, 2025, that sets a five-day jury trial for summer 2027.

