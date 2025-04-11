ARTICLE
11 April 2025

GSK And Pfizer Stipulate To Dismissal Of RSV Vaccines Lawsuit

GP
Goodwin Procter LLP

Contributor

Goodwin Procter LLP logo
At Goodwin, we partner with our clients to practice law with integrity, ingenuity, agility, and ambition. Our 1,600 lawyers across the United States, Europe, and Asia excel at complex transactions, high-stakes litigation and world-class advisory services in the technology, life sciences, real estate, private equity, and financial industries. Our unique combination of deep experience serving both the innovators and investors in a rapidly changing, technology-driven economy sets us apart.
Explore Firm Details
On April 3, 2025, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and Pfizer filed a stipulation to dismiss with prejudice GSK's litigation in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware.
United States Delaware Intellectual Property
Timothy Beavers

On April 3, 2025, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and Pfizer filed a stipulation to dismiss with prejudice GSK's litigation in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware. GSK filed suit in August 2023, alleging that Pfizer's respiratory syncytial virus ("RSV") vaccine, ABRYSVO, infringes four U.S. patents covering GSK's rival RSV vaccine, AVREXY. At this time, the parties have not reported any specific details about the stipulation or any potential settlement beyond the court filing.

This stipulation also does not address the litigation GSK initiated in 2024 against Pfizer, Pharmacia & Upjohn, BioNtech SE, BioNtech Manufacturing GmbH, and BioNTech US, Inc. In that case, GSK alleges infringement of five patents directed to mRNA vaccine technology. None of those patents overlap with the patents that were asserted in the RSV vaccine litigation. The case remains ongoing in the District of Delaware, with Judge Gregory B. Williams entering a scheduling order on April 4, 2025, that sets a five-day jury trial for summer 2027.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Timothy Beavers
Timothy Beavers
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More