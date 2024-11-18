Amgen Launches Pavblu™ As The First EYLEA® Biosimilar In The U.S.

Amgen announced during its Q3 2024 Earnings Call that it had launched Pavblu" (aflibercept-ayyh) as the first biosimilar of Regeneron's EYLEA® (aflibercept) to be marketed in the U.S. The launch follows the Federal Circuit's decision on October 22, 2024 (CAFC Appeal No. 24-2351) to deny a temporary injunction that would prevent Pavblu" from launching at-risk while Regeneron appeals an earlier District Court (Case No. 1:24-cv-00039 (N.D.W. Va.) / MDL 1:24-md-03103 (N.D.W. Va.)) denial of a preliminary injunction against Pavblu" (previously reported Amgen Plans At-Risk Launch of EYLEA® Biosimilar Pavblu" After Federal Circuit Lifts Temporary Injunction). The litigation and appeal remain ongoing.

Numerous other EYLEA® biosimilars have had their launches delayed by preliminary injunctions, including Samsung Bioepis's Opuviz" (aflibercept-yszy), Formycon's Ahzantive® (aflibercept-mrbb), and Celltrion's CT-P42 (aflibercept) (previously reported Preliminary Injunctions Issued Preventing Launch of EYLEA® Biosimilars). Biocon and Mylan's Yesafili" (aflibercept-jbvf) has been permanently enjoined from launching prior to the expiration of Regeneron's U.S. Patent No. 11,084,865 (previously reported Permanent Injunction Issued Preventing Launch of EYLEA® Biosimilar Yesafili").

Regeneron reported EYLEA® sales of $5.72 billion in 2023.

There are currently eight ongoing litigations and related appeals for EYLEA® biosimilars. For more information about these and other biosimilar patent disputes, please visit BiologicsHQ.

The author would like to thank April Breyer Menon for her contributions to this article.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.