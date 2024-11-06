Startups Or Corporations: IP Strategies For All Businesses

Foster Swift attorney Mikhail "Mike" Murshak recently appeared on an episode of Michigan Reimagined, a podcast that discusses entrepreneurship and small business development and shares the stories of the people and organizations driving Michigan's economic sustainability, to discuss the importance for a business to protect its intellectual property (IP).
Whether you are just a start-up or involved in a large corporation, inventors and innovators need to protect their inventions and processes. In the following video, Mike discusses aspects of IP including:
- The different types of intellectual property.
- Why protecting patents are important for both start-ups and corporations alike.
- The steps on applying for a patent and how a patent attorney can assist.
- How to get started when you have an idea.
Click the thumbnail to view the recording. This video is for general information purposes only and is NOT LEGAL ADVICE. Individuals viewing this video should consult an attorney prior to taking any action to determine how this information may apply to a specific situation.
