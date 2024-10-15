How Patents Power The Future Of Sustainable Sports Products

Cleantech innovation has touched most, if not all, technological areas, and sports are no exception. For creators hoping to protect their inventions, patent protection is a valuable and critical piece of their portfolio.

Primer on Cleantech and IP

International agreements have played pivotal roles in uniting countries to combat climate change by setting ambitious targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and promoting renewable energy. Similarly, the United States committed to a net-zero emissions goal and emphasized that this goal "will require nearly complete transformation of today's energy system."

As a result of these commitments, there has been a significant increase in research and development in renewable energy, including sports products and equipment. This reflects the growing importance of innovation in achieving climate goals and transitioning to a low-carbon economy. This trend has also led to increased patent application filings related to renewable energy technology.

Driving Innovation On the Golf Course

The best example of the impact of cleantech innovation in sports is golf. Electric golf carts, such as ride-along and assisted push carts, and equipment used to maintain the course are just a few examples of how cleantech innovation is changing the game.

One example is Tempo Walk, created by Lemmings Technologies and now sold by golf cart manufacturer Club Car. As described on Club Car's website, the "Tempo Walk Autonomous Caddie" is a caddie that allows golfers to not "worry about pushing and pulling a handcart" by providing an autonomous solution that follows the golfer and senses if any obstacles get in the way. Moreover, the caddie has a Bluetooth speaker, can carry up to 85 pounds, and, most notably for our purposes here, contains a rechargeable lithium-ion battery that can fully power the caddie for 36 holes.

Lemmings filed U.S. utility and design patent applications to protect the Tempo Walk. Ultimately, Lemmings obtained a U.S. patent for its robotic golf caddie. The patent claims define the legal scope of protection and are directed to "an autonomous vehicle adapted for use on the golf course" having "a collision avoidance/navigation arrangement" that may utilize a sensor.

Lemmings' technology is not the only example of electric golf caddies. One U.S. patent is directed to a foldable golf trolley with an electrically powered rear wheel system. Another U.S. patent is directed to a collapsible single-passenger riding golf bag cart that is powered by an electric motor and is capable of transporting both the golfer and their golf bag.

Caddies are not the only items in golf moving toward electrification. Husqvarna, a well-known provider of mowing technologies, also offers autonomous, electric golf course mowers. Their line of products provides service to all areas of the golf course regardless of cut height or terrain. They utilize GPS, and they can be controlled via a mobile app. Like Lemmings, Husqvarna has pursued patent protection for its product portfolio, including a robotic navigation tool and an autonomous robotic lawnmower.

Incentives for Cleantech Innovators Across Sports

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office offers many programs to promote cleantech innovation. In 2022, the USPTO introduced its Climate Change Mitigation Pilot Program, which allows applicants to expedite U.S. patent applications directed to products and/or processes that make progress toward the goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions.

The program is scheduled to run through June 2027 or until the USPTO accepts 4,000 grantable petitions, whichever comes first. However, according to Petition.ai, which tracks and searches, among other documents, petitions, requests for reconsideration, and petition decisions, the USPTO has only granted 330 petitions under the program. While recently granted petitions may not be accessible because patent applications are not immediately publicly available, it seems clear that the program is underutilized. Notably, participation comes at no cost to the applicant, which is significant because expedited examination costs $840 to $4,200 depending upon entity status. An expedited examination can shave years off the patent procurement process.

The USPTO offers other helpful programs, such as the First-Time Filer Expedited Examination Pilot Program, the Semiconductor Technology Pilot Program, and the Track One Prioritized Patent Examination Program.

The first program allows an inventor or joint inventors not named on another nonprovisional application to qualify for micro entity status to expedite consideration of their patent application(s) at no cost. This is particularly beneficial for sports innovators who are just getting started.

The second program allows applicants, again at no cost, to obtain expedited examination of applications "for innovations that increase semiconductor technology, reduce semiconductor manufacturing costs, and strengthen the semiconductor supply chain."

Programs like these encourage sports innovators to incorporate cleantech initiatives into their products. With patent protection key to long-term success, intellectual property is the driver of the future of sustainability.

Originally published in Sports Business Journal

