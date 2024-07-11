ARTICLE
11 July 2024

"3D Printing IP With Meggan Duffy, Marshall Gerstein"

MG
Marshall, Gerstein & Borun LLP

Contributor

Marshall, Gerstein & Borun LLP logo
Marshall, Gerstein & Borun is a full service intellectual property law firm that protects, enforces and transfers the intellectual property of clients in more than 150 countries worldwide.  Nearly half the Firm’s professionals have been in-house as general counsel, patent counsel, technology transfer managers, scientists or engineers, and offer seasoned experience in devising and executing IP strategy and comprehensive IP solutions. Learn more at www.marshallip.com.
Explore
Marshall Gerstein Partner Meggan Duffy recently joined 3DPOD hosts Joris Peels and Max Bogue to discuss practical applications for entrepreneurs in the 3D printing space. In the conversation, Meggan shares valuable...
United States Intellectual Property
Photo of Meggan F. Duffy
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Marshall Gerstein Partner Meggan Duffy recently joined 3DPOD hosts Joris Peels and Max Bogue to discuss practical applications for entrepreneurs in the 3D printing space.

In the conversation, Meggan shares valuable advice for startups and emerging company leaders, guiding them on how to start off on the right foot by protecting their great ideas.

The discussion also covers an overview of the types of patents that can be filed, strategic aspects of securing patents, and building a portfolio to demonstrate innovations. Meggan gives an insider's perspective on determining how and when to file patents and the complex questions that inventors and their IP counsel must ask themselves when strategizing on IP.

Interested listeners can access the episode here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Meggan F. Duffy
Meggan F. Duffy
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More