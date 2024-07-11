"3D Printing IP With Meggan Duffy, Marshall Gerstein"

Marshall Gerstein Partner Meggan Duffy recently joined 3DPOD hosts Joris Peels and Max Bogue to discuss practical applications for entrepreneurs in the 3D printing space.

In the conversation, Meggan shares valuable advice for startups and emerging company leaders, guiding them on how to start off on the right foot by protecting their great ideas.

The discussion also covers an overview of the types of patents that can be filed, strategic aspects of securing patents, and building a portfolio to demonstrate innovations. Meggan gives an insider's perspective on determining how and when to file patents and the complex questions that inventors and their IP counsel must ask themselves when strategizing on IP.

Interested listeners can access the episode here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.