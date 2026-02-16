Akin's Energy & Infrastructure Team Shares Report On Oil & Gas Trends And Predictions For 2026

The global energy sector enters 2026 amid major policy shifts, geopolitical tension and evolving market dynamics. The Trump administration's reversal of Biden-era climate initiatives and renewed emphasis on domestic production have reshaped the policy landscape, offering a more favorable regulatory environment even as conflicts abroad, oil price volatility and shifting trade policies tempered deal activity through 2025.

Opportunities in North American natural gas grew—driven by rising demand for liquefied natural gas and growing power needs for data centers—even as large scale transactions remained limited. Europe saw continued strategic portfolio adjustments, while Middle East sovereigns expanded their global presence. Capital markets activity was muted as companies relied on strong balance sheets, with private credit and hybrid financing growing in importance.

Looking ahead, oil price movements, election year energy affordability concerns and renewed investor interest in hydrocarbons are expected to shape a more active 2026.

Check out Akin's special oil & gas report on the trends we anticipate impacting the industry in the year ahead, covering:

The pursuit of public and private capital

M&A and joint venture activity

Energy policy & regulation

Trade policy

Antitrust & competition

International arbitration

The next chapter of the energy economy.

Access the full report here.

