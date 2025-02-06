ARTICLE
6 February 2025

Webinar: Energy And Energy Transition In The Trump Administration: Key Early Developments

AP
Arnold & Porter

Contributor

United States Energy and Natural Resources
Travis Annatoyn,Sara Mouledoux Glover,Sandra Rizzo
+3 Authors
On January 28, 2025, our attorneys held a webinar to recap the Trump administration's myriad of initial Executive Orders pertaining to energy and energy transition. Driven by the goal of U.S. energy dominance, President Trump seeks to simplify the permitting process for energy projects, increase access to federal lands for oil and gas development, reassess spending under the Inflation Reduction Act and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and roll back or rescind environmental regulations, particularly those related to greenhouse gas emissions. Our webinar discussed the implications of these policy changes on the oil and gas, electricity, and alternative energy sectors, including wind power and carbon capture technologies.

Click here to watch the recording.

Authors
Photo of Travis Annatoyn
Travis Annatoyn
Photo of Sara Mouledoux Glover
Sara Mouledoux Glover
Photo of Sarah Grey
Sarah Grey
Photo of Sandra Rizzo
Sandra Rizzo
Photo of Ethan Shenkman
Ethan Shenkman
Photo of David J.M. Skillman
David J.M. Skillman
