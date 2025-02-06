Webinar: Energy And Energy Transition In The Trump Administration: Key Early Developments

On January 28, 2025, our attorneys held a webinar to recap the Trump administration's myriad of initial Executive Orders pertaining to energy and energy transition. Driven by the goal of U.S. energy dominance, President Trump seeks to simplify the permitting process for energy projects, increase access to federal lands for oil and gas development, reassess spending under the Inflation Reduction Act and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and roll back or rescind environmental regulations, particularly those related to greenhouse gas emissions. Our webinar discussed the implications of these policy changes on the oil and gas, electricity, and alternative energy sectors, including wind power and carbon capture technologies.

Click here to watch the recording.

