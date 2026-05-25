Apple Reaches $250M Deal Over AI Claims (Podcast)

What happens when AI marketing moves faster than the technology itself? In this episode, we unpack Apple’s proposed $250 million settlement over claims that it overstated the availability...

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What happens when AI marketing moves faster than the technology itself? In this episode, we unpack Apple’s proposed $250 million settlement over claims that it overstated the availability of “Apple Intelligence” features tied to the iPhone 16 launch, including ads suggesting advanced Siri capabilities were “Available Now” even though some features would not arrive until later software updates. The case—following both an NAD challenge and multiple consolidated class actions—highlights the growing legal scrutiny around AI advertising, substantiation, and product availability claims, sending a clear warning to companies eager to promote future-facing AI capabilities before they are fully market-ready.

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