13 February 2026

One Minute Matters [Video]: What Did Dykema's Automotive Group Accomplish In 2025 (With Laura Baucus)

Dykema

Contributor

Before turning the page to 2026, here's a quick look back at the thought leadership our Automotive Industry Group shared in 2025.
Laura Baucus
Laura Baucus walks through the range of topics my team has covered over the past year, from tariffs and EV and AV litigation to NHTSA reporting risks, AI and mobility, cybersecurity, global IP challenges, litigation risks, and more. Our goal throughout the year was simple: share practical, timely insights on the legal issues shaping the automotive industry.

As we head into 2026, Dykema attorneys will keep building on that work and keep the focus on what matters most to the industry.

Thanks to everyone who read, watched, attended, and engaged along the way.

Laura Baucus
