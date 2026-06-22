Client Alert On The SEC’s Proposed Elimination Of "Baby Shelf” Limitations

We recently published a client alert on the SEC’s proposal to eliminate the longstanding “baby shelf” limitations and significantly expand access to Form S-3 and shelf registration for public companies. While the proposal remains subject to public comment and final SEC action, boards and management teams may want to begin considering the strategic implications now.

Key considerations include:

Companies that are currently constrained by the “baby shelf” rules could gain substantially greater flexibility to access capital markets when needed, rather than being limited by public float-based offering caps.

Boards may want to reassess capital-raising contingency plans and financing alternatives in light of the potential expansion of access to shelf registration and ATM offerings.

Companies contemplating strategic transactions, acquisitions or other growth initiatives may wish to evaluate how broader access to shelf registration could support future financing needs and transaction planning.

Although the proposal is not yet final, it signals a potentially meaningful shift in the SEC’s approach to capital formation. Boards and management teams should monitor developments closely and consider how expanded access to the public markets could affect long-term financing and capital markets strategies.

Read our full client alert for a detailed discussion.