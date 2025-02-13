Governor Of Massachusetts Signs Mass Leads Act Into Law Creating New State Incentives For Climatetech, Life Sciences, And AI

On November 20, 2024, Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey signed into law the Mass Leads Act (H.1500), a sweeping economic development bill that created new state incentives and funding for Climatetech, life sciences, and artificial intelligence.

The legislation represents a $3.5 billion investment package, with $2.8 billion supported through capital authorizations and $750 million sourced from statutory changes to economic development tax programs. These investments are structured around three priority areas outlined in the state's economic development plan, designed to position Massachusetts as a leader in emerging industries while strengthening existing sectors.

Top lawmakers from the Commonwealth touted the bill and its goals, saying:

"Massachusetts is the best state in the nation to live, work, go to school, raise a family and build a future. That's in large part due to our commitment to investing in cutting-edge industries that produce transformative innovations and make life better for people. The Mass Leads Act builds on this leadership, positioning us to the global hub for climate innovation and applied AI, while also growing our already world-renowned life sciences industry." - Governor Maura Healey

"The Mass Leads Act demonstrates our administration's commitment to supporting economic development in every city and town and for every resident of our state." This bill will invest in our local economies, from rural areas of Western Mass to coastal communities of the Cape and Islands. It will help our residents pursue fulfilling careers while keeping talented graduates in our state, and it will boost the small businesses that are the backbone of our economy." - Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll

"Through billions of dollars in critical investments and tax credits, this economic development bill provides support for small businesses, and for larger companies at the forefront of innovation in the clean energy and the life sciences sectors." - House Speaker Ronald J. Mariano

The Act established several targeted grant programs to support economic development across diverse sectors, including:

$10 million for a grant program supporting nonprofit employment social enterprises that enhance economic development through the sale of goods and services

$100 million for the Seaport Economic Council to stimulate growth in the maritime sector and coastal economy development

Overall, the legislation focuses on three major initiatives that seek to transform key sectors of the Massachusetts economy:

Climatetech Initiative

The landmark $1 billion, 10-year Climatetech Initiative aims to position Massachusetts as a climate innovation hub and includes historic investments in clean energy and climate technology:

Capital Funding ($400M)

$200M through the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center (MassCEC) Clean Energy Investments Fund supporting research, innovation, manufacturing and deployment of Climatetech

$200M for the Offshore Wind Industry Investment Fund advancing wind industry development

Tax and Operating Support ($600M)

New $300M Climatetech Tax Incentive Program with $30M annual cap

$300M in operating support over 10 years for MassCEC to deliver workforce training, internships, and strategic programs

Life Sciences Program

A $1 billion reauthorization helps strengthen Massachusetts' leadership in life sciences through:

Capital Investment ($500M)

Life Sciences Capital Fund supporting health equity ventures and Research & Development (R&D)

Focus on cross-sector collaboration between biotech, manufacturing, medical technology, higher education and healthcare

Support for multi-institution partnerships and ecosystem development

Industry Growth Support

Tax incentive cap increase from $30M to $40M annually through 2033

Operating funds for workforce development and early-stage companies

Expansion of the Pathmaker program that provides funding for industry-aligned training programs that helps address essential skills and talent supply gaps, while also connecting skilled, diverse workers with career opportunities in life sciences in Massachusetts

Applied AI and Innovation Programs

AI and Advanced Technology ($225M)

$100M for Applied AI Hub enabling integration across state networks

$100M for Seaport Economic Council coastal economy development

$25M Robotics Investment Program advancing research and commercialization

Business Development Support

$25M Business Builds Capital Program for efficiency improvements

Integration with Business Front Door initiative

Focus on sustainable economic growth and innovation

The legislation combines major investments in emerging technologies with broader economic development funding across Massachusetts. In addition to the Climatetech, life sciences, and AI initiatives, the Act allocates $400 million for MassWorks infrastructure grants, $100 million for rural development, and $90 million for cultural facilities and tourism. The Mass Leads Act, which begins implementation immediately, forms the foundation of the administration's Team Massachusetts: Leading Future Generations 10-year economic development strategy.

