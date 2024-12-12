ARTICLE
12 December 2024

Kate Neville On The Biotech Startups Podcast

MG
Marshall, Gerstein & Borun LLP

Contributor

Marshall Gerstein Partner Kate Neville recently joined The Biotech Startups Podcast host Jon Chee for a four-episode conversation that dived into numerous areas of Kate's work...
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Katherine L. Neville, Ph.D.
Marshall Gerstein Partner Kate Neville recently joined The Biotech Startups Podcast host Jon Chee for a four-episode conversation that dived into numerous areas of Kate's work in the biotech space. Kate shared her journey to becoming an intellectual property and patent lawyer, including how her early interest in science was born after her father gave her brother a chemistry set – and Kate took it! Kate and Jon talk about how lab research has set Kate up well to understand the demands her biotech clients face, and she gives her advice to startups with great ideas that need to be protected.

You can listen to Kate's first episode on The Biotech Startups Podcast here or whenever you like to listen to podcasts. Future episodes will air later this month.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Katherine L. Neville, Ph.D.
Katherine L. Neville, Ph.D.
