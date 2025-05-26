Treasury Department Announces CFIUS "Fast Track" Pilot Program For Foreign Investors

Overview

On May 8, 2025, the U.S. Department of the Treasury announced plans to establish a "fast-track" pilot program for certain foreign investments subject to review by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS). This initiative, known as the "Known Investor" program, is intended to streamline the review process for foreign investors from allied and partner countries. The pilot furthers an initiative first announced in President Trump's America First Investment Policy, which aims to encourage inbound investment flows from friendly countries while maintaining robust national security oversight for investment from higher risk jurisdictions. Treasury's announcement was short and contained little detail, but did provide some insight as to how the pilot is likely to take shape.

Key Elements of the Fast-Track Pilot Program

The Treasury announcement outlines several notable aspects of this pilot program:

"Known Investor" Portal: The pilot will introduce a new Known Investor portal, allowing CFIUS to collect and store investor information prior to formal filings. According to public comments by Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Michael Faulkender, by maintaining a database of pre-submitted information, CFIUS aims to significantly expedite reviews for trusted, repeat investors. This system will be designed to reduce redundancy, limiting the volume of information required for investors that make frequent filings. Eligibility Criteria and "Verifiable Distance" from Adversaries: The program will be available primarily to investors from allied and partner countries who demonstrate "verifiable distance and independence" from identified U.S. foreign adversaries, including China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, Cuba, and the Maduro regime of Venezuela. Although specific criteria for assessing this independence have not yet been detailed, factors likely to be considered include ownership structures, corporate affiliations, operational security, and export controls compliance, among other factors. Sector Focus: While the Treasury announcement does not specify whether the pilot will be available only for particular industry sectors, the America First Investment Policy memorandum outlined a broad desire to fast track investments in "advanced technology and other important areas." It seems likely, therefore, that the pilot will have broad applicability. It is possible, however, that investments in certain more sensitive sectors or technologies are not made eligible for the pilot. Pilot Implementation and Further Details: Treasury has not yet disclosed a specific implementation timeline or detailed procedural guidelines. It remains unclear whether the pilot will be initiated via formal notice and comment through the Federal Register, although that is typically how CFIUS has implemented significant changes in the past. Companies and investors are advised to monitor further communications from Treasury closely as the program's parameters are clarified.

Implications for Foreign Investors

The Known Investor pilot represents a potentially important step toward reducing regulatory burdens and delays associated with the CFIUS review process. Investors from eligible allied countries, particularly repeat filers with a history of successful CFIUS clearances, are expected to benefit significantly from this streamlined review. The Known Investor pilot program adds to other steps that CFIUS has taken in recent years to reduce the burden associated with certain types of lower-risk investment, such as the creation of the short-form "declaration" filing process and creation of exemptions for a few close U.S. allies from CFIUS's mandatory filing requirements. However, the requirement to demonstrate clear independence from designated foreign adversaries may prove to limit the availability of the pilot, depending on how it is ultimately scoped.

