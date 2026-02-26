Colorado And Ireland: How HB 26-1118 Would Create Transatlantic Economic Opportunities For Colorado And Irish Businesses

As global trade relationships grow increasingly competitive, U.S. states are moving beyond federal channels to establish their own international economic frameworks. Colorado's House Bill 26-1118, introduced in the 2026 legislative session, would represent precisely this kind of proactive statecraft — proposing the creation of a Colorado-Ireland International Trade Commission to formalize and advance trade, investment, and institutional ties between Colorado and Ireland.

Ireland as a Gateway to the European Union

For U.S. businesses seeking access to the European Union, Ireland occupies a uniquely strategic position. As the only English-speaking country in the EU, Ireland serves as the preferred entry point for American companies expanding into European markets — offering a common language, a common law legal tradition, and a pro-business regulatory environment familiar to U.S. operators. Dublin has become one of Europe's premier business capitals, home to the European headquarters of companies including Google, Microsoft, Meta, and Apple. According to the U.S. International Trade Administration, Ireland's economy is among the most open and export-driven in the world, and the overall U.S.-Ireland commercial relationship exceeded $1 trillion in 2024.

Ireland is not merely a conduit to Europe, however — it is a significant economic partner in its own right. According to Business & Finance, in 2024 Ireland was the single largest source of new foreign direct investment into the United States at just over $30 billion, and Irish companies now employ over 200,000 people across the country. U.S. goods exports to Ireland exceeded $16 billion in 2024, spanning pharmaceuticals, computer and electronic products, aircraft, medical devices, and electrical equipment.

What Colorado's HB 26-1118 Would Establish

HB 26-1118 would create an 11-member commission housed within the Colorado Office of Economic Development, comprising bipartisan legislative representation, a governor's appointee with international business expertise, a representative active in Irish-American civic affairs, a higher education representative with interest in Colorado-Ireland trade relations, and a business and economic development appointee. Members would serve without compensation or expense reimbursement — meaning the activities of commission members would be entirely self-funded — making the proposed commission a fiscally conservative mechanism for advancing international economic engagement with minimal burden to Colorado taxpayers.

Under the bill, the commission's statutory duties would include advancing bilateral trade and investment between Colorado and Ireland, encouraging mutual investment in infrastructure and human capital, promoting business and educational exchange, and taking joint action on policy issues of mutual interest. The body would be required to meet at least twice annually and submit yearly reports to the legislature and the governor. The full text of HB 26-1118 bill is available on the Colorado General Assembly website.

Colorado's Position in a Competitive Landscape

Colorado's interest in potentially formalizing ties with Dublin-based and Ireland-based enterprises reflects broader competition among U.S. states for Irish foreign direct investment and access to EU markets. To take an example from another state, California has developed an extensive institutional relationship with Ireland, underpinned by a bipartisan legislative Irish Caucus and deep investment ties across the technology and life sciences sectors. Colorado has similarly moved to build bilateral frameworks, executing a memorandum of understanding on trade and investment with the United Kingdom in January 2025. A formal Colorado-Ireland commission, if established, would extend that strategy to one of the EU's most economically significant and U.S.-facing member states.

The Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce has expressed support for the bill, recognizing that it would provide Colorado businesses with a "structured channel to access Irish markets, pursue new trade and investment opportunities, and engage in cross-border economic discussion." Ireland's established strengths in pharmaceutical manufacturing, medical technology, financial services, and information technology align directly with Colorado's emerging industries and research institutions.

Key Takeaways for Colorado and Ireland

HB 26-1118 is a targeted, low-cost legislative proposal with the potential for significant long-term economic impact. If enacted, the bill would establish a permanent institutional bridge between Colorado and Ireland — the EU's only English-speaking member state and one of its most dynamic economies — positioning Colorado businesses to access European markets more effectively while attracting Ireland-based investment to the state. As the global competition for trade relationships and foreign direct investment intensifies, formal bilateral commissions of this kind could become an increasingly essential instrument of state-level economic strategy.

