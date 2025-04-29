California's Lawsuit Challenging Tariffs

On April 16, 2025, California Attorney General Rob Bonta and Governor Gavin Newsom filed a lawsuit challenging President Trump's imposition of tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act of 1977 (IEEPA). The lawsuit challenges President Trump's use of the IEEPA to levy the tariffs and alleges that the emergency tariffs challenged would have significant impacts on California's economy, residents, and small businesses. The complaint asks the court to declare that tariff orders made under the authority of the IEEPA are unlawful and to halt the Department of Homeland Security and Customs and Border Protection from implementing and enforcing these orders.

The complaint was filed in the Northern District Court of California and assigned to Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley. On April 17, 2025, the United States defendants filed a motion to transfer the case to the Court of International Trade. The motion argues that transfer is required because of the Court of International Trade has exclusive subject matter jurisdiction over any civil action against federal agencies or officers that "arises out of any law providing for...tariffs, duties, fees, or other taxes on the importation of merchandise for reasons other than the raising of revenue" or under any law providing for "revenue from imports." The motion is set for hearing on May 22, 2025.

