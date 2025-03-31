Having Fun (Video)

For those you working in the wonderful world of Global Trade Compliance it's quite obvious that lately tariff regulations seem a little more subject to frequent change. It does beg the question regarding those five famous words: Are we having fun yet? It's time to analyze, realize, strategize, and prophesize because there will be additional changes coming, possibly today, maybe tomorrow, sometime in the next few days, possibly a week. Hey, are we still having fun? You bet. We love what we do for a living, Global Trade Compliance. It's what we do, it's all we do at Braumiller Law Group.
Check out our new Digital Magazine Get the inside scoop on the Braumiller Law Group & Braumiller Consulting Group "peeps." Expertise in International Trade Compliance.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.