FDA Issues Proposed Rule On Front-Of-Package Nutrition Labeling

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a proposed rule that would require a front-of-package (FOP) nutrition label on most packaged foods.

Rule Details

The label, referred to as the "Nutrition Info Box," must contain the amounts (per serving) of three nutrients:

Saturated fat

Sodium

Added sugar

The label must also list whether the amount of these ingredients per serving is "Low," "Med," or "High."

The FDA is proposing a compliance date of three years after the final rule's effective date for businesses with $10 million or more in annual food sales. Businesses with less than $10 million in annual food sales would have four years to comply.

FDA Intent

The FDA stated that the Nutrition Info Box would complement the Nutrition Facts label that is already required on most packaged food. While the Nutrition Facts label is helpful to many consumers, the FDA found that some segments of the population do not regularly read the label.

Therefore, this rule is intended to provide accessible, at-a-glance information to help consumers quickly and easily identify how foods can be part of a healthy diet.

The agency conducted a literature review that included focus group testing and a peer-reviewed experimental study to explore consumer reactions and responses to various FOP nutrition labels.

The results indicated that interpretive FOP nutrition information is helpful for consumers and easy to understand.

Input on the Rule

The FDA is currently seeking public input on the proposed rule. The deadline to submit comments is May 16, 2025. If you will be impacted by the new requirements, make your voice heard by filing a comment! Diaz Trade Law can help you draft and file a comment and/or help you understand how this rule may impact your business.

