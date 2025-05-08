ARTICLE
8 May 2025

Directors' Fiduciary Duties And Insolvency — ICLG Restructuring & Insolvency 2025

D
Dechert

Contributor

Dechert logo
Dechert is a global law firm that advises asset managers, financial institutions and corporations on issues critical to managing their business and their capital – from high-stakes litigation to complex transactions and regulatory matters. We answer questions that seem unsolvable, develop deal structures that are new to the market and protect clients' rights in extreme situations. Our nearly 1,000 lawyers across 19 offices globally focus on the financial services, private equity, private credit, real estate, life sciences and technology sectors.
Explore Firm Details
Directors and officers of companies in financial distress face complex responsibilities and challenges. Indeed, managing a company on the brink of insolvency is often uncharted territory for its leadership. When confronted with such challenges, adherence to fiduciary duties is crucial to ensure responsible governance and minimize the risk of litigation or personal liability.
United States Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring
Nadeea R. Zakaria,Rick Horvath, and Eric Hilmo

Directors and officers of companies in financial distress face complex responsibilities and challenges. Indeed, managing a company on the brink of insolvency is often uncharted territory for its leadership. When confronted with such challenges, adherence to fiduciary duties is crucial to ensure responsible governance and minimize the risk of litigation or personal liability.

In ICLG's Restructuring & Insolvency 2025 chapter on Directors' Fiduciary Duties and Insolvency, Dechert attorneys Stephen Zide, Rick Horvath and Eric Hilmo provide essential insights for directors and officers to consider when confronted with the complexities of financial or operational distress.

This chapter offers a detailed summary of:

  • The legal sources of fiduciary duties for directors
  • The nature of fiduciary duties generally
  • To whom directors owe their fiduciary duties
  • Fiduciary duties during insolvency
  • Practical considerations for directors of distressed companies

Learn more by reading the full chapter below.

Read the full chapter

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Nadeea R. Zakaria
Nadeea R. Zakaria
Photo of Rick Horvath
Rick Horvath
Photo of Eric Hilmo
Eric Hilmo
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More