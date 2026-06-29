Adoption Tax Credit For 2026

The federal Adoption Tax Credit offers adoptive families up to $17,670 per child for adoptions finalized in 2026, with a portion now refundable and unused credits carrying forward for five years.

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One of the most valuable financial benefits available to adoptive families is the federal Adoption Tax Credit. This tax benefit can help offset many of the costs associated with building your family through adoption.

For adoptions finalized in 2026, eligible families may claim a federal Adoption Tax Credit of up to $17,670 per child, subject to income limitations and other eligibility requirements. The credit amount is adjusted periodically for inflation and increased from $17,280 in 2025.

The Adoption Tax Credit gradually phases out at higher income levels. For 2026, the credit begins to phase out for taxpayers with a modified adjusted gross income above approximately $265,180 and is fully phased out at approximately $305,180.

The Adoption Tax Credit may be available for many qualified adoption expenses, including agency fees, attorney fees, court costs, home study expenses, and certain travel expenses directly related to the adoption. Because every family’s circumstances are different, adoptive parents should consult a qualified tax professional regarding which expenses qualify and how the credit applies in their situation.

Tax Credit vs. Tax Deduction

Many people confuse a tax credit with a tax deduction. A tax deduction reduces your taxable income. A tax credit is generally more valuable because it reduces your actual tax liability dollar-for-dollar.

Assume a family has $150,000 in adjusted gross income and owes $40,000 in federal income taxes. During the year, $25,000 was withheld form their wages for taxes. If the family qualifies for a $16,000 Adoption Tax Credit, their tax liability could be reduced from $40,000 to $24,000. Because they already paid $25,000 through payroll withholding, the family may receive a refund of $1,000.

Refundable Portion of the Credit

Recent changes to federal law have made a portion of the Adoption Tax Credit refundable. For 2026, up to approximately $5,120 of the credit may be refundable for eligible taxpayers.

In addition, families who cannot use the entire credit in one year may generally carry forward unused portions of the credit for up to five additional tax years, subject to applicable IRS rules.

Special Needs Adoptions

Families adopting a child who is determined by a state to have “special needs” may qualify for the full Adoption Tax Credit even if they incurred little or no out-of-pocket adoption expenses. In most cases, this determination is made by the state child welfare agency and often applies to children adopted through the foster care system who qualify for adoption assistance.

Talk With Your Tax Professional

The Adoption Tax Credit can provide significant financial assistance to families pursuing adoption. However, tax laws change frequently, and eligibility rules can be complex. Adoptive parents should consult with a qualified tax professional regarding the application of the Adoption Tax Credit to their specific circumstances.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.