Telehealth Update: Partial Government Shutdown Ends With Extension Of Medicare Telehealth Provisions

As the telehealth industry is acutely aware, Medicare's telehealth flexibilities and the Acute Hospital Care at Home Program, both of which have been in place since 2020, expired on January 31, 2026.

Mintz is a litigation powerhouse and business accelerator serving leaders in life sciences, private equity, sustainable energy, and technology. The world’s most innovative companies trust Mintz to provide expert advice, protect and monetize their IP, negotiate deals, source financing, and solve complex legal challenges. The firm has over 600 attorneys across offices in Boston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Washington, DC, San Francisco, San Diego, and Toronto.

Article Insights

Daniel A. Cody’s articles from Mintz are most popular: with readers working within the Healthcare industries

As the telehealth industry is acutely aware, Medicare's telehealth flexibilities and the Acute Hospital Care at Home Program, both of which have been in place since 2020, expired on January 31, 2026. While on that day the Senate passed a bipartisan minibus legislative package funding several federal agencies including the Department of Health and Human Services, the House was unable to immediately pass the legislation. As such, there has been a partial government shutdown – until now.

On February 3, 2026, the House passed the Senate's five-bill minibus which was soon after signed by President Trump. The legislation reinstates key Medicare provisions for several years including the following, among others:

extension of Medicare telehealth flexibilities through December 31, 2027;

extension of in-home cardiopulmonary rehabilitation flexibilities through January 1, 2028; and

extension of the Acute Hospital Care at Home Program through September 30, 2030.

As we discussed previously here, the flexibilities and Acute Hospital Care at Home program are vital for patient access to critical clinical services. The multi-year extension of these provisions marks a significant victory for the telehealth industry and will hopefully remove them from the federal government's often politically continuous budget and reconciliation process. The industry continues to press for permanency through standalone bills pending in Congress.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.