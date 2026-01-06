ARTICLE
6 January 2026

S1 E10: As 2026 Approaches, Here's What To Watch (Podcast)

PL
Polsinelli LLP

Contributor

Polsinelli LLP logo

Polsinelli is an Am Law 100 firm with more than 1,200 attorneys in over 25 offices nationwide. Recognized by legal research firm BTI Consulting as one of the top firms for excellent client service and client relationships, Polsinelli attorneys provide value through practical legal counsel infused with business insight and focus on health care, real estate, finance, technology, private equity and corporate transactions.

Explore Firm Details
A lot is happening as we look ahead to 2026 from 340B developments to FDA activity, vaccines and more.
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Harry Sporidis and Marisa Campbell
Harry Sporidis’s articles from Polsinelli LLP are most popular:
  • within Food, Drugs, Healthcare and Life Sciences topic(s)
  • in United States
  • with readers working within the Retail & Leisure industries
Polsinelli LLP are most popular:
  • within Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences, International Law, Media, Telecoms, IT and Entertainment topic(s)

A lot is happening as we look ahead to 2026 from 340B developments to FDA activity, vaccinesand more. There are big shifts under way, and with them come plenty of questions. Thank you for listening throughout 2025. We're excited to tackle these issues together, and we look forward to bringing even more timely insights and questions to theDC Downloadin the new year.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Harry Sporidis
Harry Sporidis
Photo of Marisa Campbell
Marisa Campbell
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More