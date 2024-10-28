Approximately one in five American children have a mental health condition, with many more at risk for developing one. In this episode of the Heart of Healthcare podcast, co-hosts Halle Tecco and Michael T. Esquivel dive deep into the youth mental health crisis with Naomi Allen, co-founder and CEO of Brightline.

They cover:

How technology has worsened the youth mental health crisis and how it can help solve it

Key drivers of the crisis

"Families are comorbid": Family-centered care approaches in pediatric behavioral health

The challenge of over-pathologizing vs. providing appropriate care

Strategies for parents to manage children's technology use

Co-hosted by Halle Tecco, Michael Esquivel, and Steve Kraus, The Heart of Healthcare is a podcast where authentic and compelling conversations take place with thought leaders as they deconstruct underlying problems in healthcare, and identify how we can work together to solve them.

