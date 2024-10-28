ARTICLE
The Heart Of Healthcare Podcast: The Youth Mental Health Crisis With Brightline Co-Founder & CEO Naomi Allen

Approximately one in five American children have a mental health condition, with many more at risk for developing one.
Approximately one in five American children have a mental health condition, with many more at risk for developing one. In this episode of the Heart of Healthcare podcast, co-hosts Halle Tecco and Michael T. Esquivel dive deep into the youth mental health crisis with Naomi Allen, co-founder and CEO of Brightline.

They cover:

  • How technology has worsened the youth mental health crisis and how it can help solve it
  • Key drivers of the crisis
  • "Families are comorbid": Family-centered care approaches in pediatric behavioral health
  • The challenge of over-pathologizing vs. providing appropriate care
  • Strategies for parents to manage children's technology use

Listen here.

Co-hosted by Halle Tecco, Michael Esquivel, and Steve Kraus, The Heart of Healthcare is a podcast where authentic and compelling conversations take place with thought leaders as they deconstruct underlying problems in healthcare, and identify how we can work together to solve them.

