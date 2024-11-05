Arkansas, Missouri, And New Jersey AGs Announce Staffing Changes

- Arkansas AG Tim Griffin has announced the promotions of Christine Cryer to Deputy Attorney General of the Public Protection Division, and Jordan Broyles, a Senior Assistant Attorney General in the Civil Litigation Division, to assume the additional duties of Chief, Special Litigation Section. The AG also announced that the Consumer Utility Rate Advocacy Division was being moved under the leadership of Deputy Attorney General Doralee Chandler, who leads the State Agencies Division.
- Missouri AG Andrew Bailey announced that Dan Engemann, previously Director of Regulatory Affairs for Missouri Farm Bureau, is joining the AG's office as Director of Policy and Outreach.
- New Jersey AG Matthew Platkin announced the confirmation of Cari Fais as the Director of the Division of Consumer Affairs. The AG separately announced the appointment of Eric L. Gibson to co-direct the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability Corruption Bureauwith Jeffrey J. Manis, the Bureau's current chief.
- Search our AG Buzz tag for other developments in the AG world.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.