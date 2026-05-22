All Things Protest: Final Proposal Revisions And Federal Circuit Opinions (Podcast)

Our founders aspired to create a different kind of law firm when they launched Crowell & Moring in 1979. From those bold beginnings, our mission has been to provide our clients with the best services of any law firm in the world through a spirit of trust, respect, cooperation, collaboration, and a commitment to giving back to the communities around us.
Crowell & Moring's podcast explores a recent GAO sustain regarding final proposal revisions and examines two significant Federal Circuit opinions from May 2026 that address bid protest intervention and agency discretion in proposal evaluation. The episode features insights from Christian Curran, Zachary Schroeder, and Bryan Dewan on these critical developments in government procurement law.
Christian Curran’s articles from Crowell & Moring LLP are most popular:
within Government and Public Sector topic(s)
in United States
with readers working within the Property and Retail & Leisure industries
Crowell & Moring LLP are most popular:
within Compliance and Insurance topic(s)
Crowell & Moring’s “All Things Protest” podcast keeps you up to date on major trends in bid protest litigation, key developments in high-profile cases, and best practices in state and federal procurement. In this episode, Crowell's Christian Curran, Zachary Schroeder, and Bryan Dewan discuss a recent GAO sustain about final proposal revisions, along with two notable Federal Circuit opinions from May 2026 covering bid protest intervention and the discretion afforded to agencies in evaluating proposals.