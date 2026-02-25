ARTICLE
25 February 2026

Promoting The National Defense By Ensuring An Adequate Supply Of Elemental Phosphorus And Glyphosate-Based Herbicides (Trump EO Tracker)

AG
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP

Contributor

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP logo
Akin is a law firm focused on providing extraordinary client service, a rewarding environment for our diverse workforce and exceptional legal representation irrespective of ability to pay. The deep transactional, litigation, regulatory and policy experience we bring to client engagements helps us craft innovative, effective solutions and strategies.
Explore Firm Details
Invokes the Defense Production Act to prioritize and allocate domestic production of elemental phosphorus and glyphosate-based herbicides, citing their importance to military readiness...
United States Government, Public Sector
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP are most popular:
  • within Wealth Management, Real Estate and Construction, Litigation and Mediation & Arbitration topic(s)

Invokes the Defense Production Act to prioritize and allocate domestic production of elemental phosphorus and glyphosate-based herbicides, citing their importance to military readiness, semiconductor manufacturing, lithium-ion battery supply chains, and U.S. agricultural productivity. Requires the Secretary of Agriculture to ensure sufficient domestic supply and protect the viability of U.S. producers.

Additional Documentation

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Person photo placeholder
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More