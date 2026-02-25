Promoting The National Defense By Ensuring An Adequate Supply Of Elemental Phosphorus And Glyphosate-Based Herbicides (Trump EO Tracker)

Invokes the Defense Production Act to prioritize and allocate domestic production of elemental phosphorus and glyphosate-based herbicides, citing their importance to military readiness, semiconductor manufacturing, lithium-ion battery supply chains, and U.S. agricultural productivity. Requires the Secretary of Agriculture to ensure sufficient domestic supply and protect the viability of U.S. producers.

Trump Executive Order - Promoting the National Defense by Ensuring an Adequate Supply of Elemental Phosphorus and Glyphosate-Based Herbicides

