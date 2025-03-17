ARTICLE
17 March 2025

Potential Government Shutdown Nears As Negotiations Stall On The Hill

WR
Wiley Rein

Contributor

Wiley Rein logo
Wiley is a preeminent law firm wired into Washington. We advise Fortune 500 corporations, trade associations, and individuals in all industries on legal matters converging at the intersection of government, business, and technological innovation. Our attorneys and public policy advisors are respected and have nuanced insights into the mindsets of agencies, regulators, and lawmakers. We are the best-kept secret in DC for many of the most innovative and transformational companies, business groups, and nonprofit organizations. From autonomous vehicles to blockchain technologies, we combine our focused industry knowledge and unmatched understanding of Washington to anticipate challenges, craft policies, and formulate solutions for emerging innovators and industries.
Explore Firm Details
The March 14 funding deadline is fast approaching, and it is increasingly likely that the federal government may shut down.
United States Government, Public Sector
Kara M. Sacilotto,Tracye Winfrey Howard,J. Ryan Frazee
+1 Authors

WHAT: The March 14 funding deadline is fast approaching, and it is increasingly likely that the federal government may shut down. Although the House narrowly passed a funding bill this week, the Senate has signaled that it may not advance. In light of the late hour, a shutdown is increasingly possible if a resolution is not reached.

WHAT IT MEANS FOR INDUSTRY: Government contractors should prepare for a shutdown now, including reviewing funding, communicating often with contracting officers, and documenting key actions and any resultant costs. For more guidance on navigating a shutdown, see Wiley's full alert from this past December.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Kara M. Sacilotto
Kara M. Sacilotto
Photo of Tracye Winfrey Howard
Tracye Winfrey Howard
Photo of Craig Smith
Craig Smith
Photo of J. Ryan Frazee
J. Ryan Frazee
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More