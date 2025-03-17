Potential Government Shutdown Nears As Negotiations Stall On The Hill

WHAT: The March 14 funding deadline is fast approaching, and it is increasingly likely that the federal government may shut down. Although the House narrowly passed a funding bill this week, the Senate has signaled that it may not advance. In light of the late hour, a shutdown is increasingly possible if a resolution is not reached.

WHAT IT MEANS FOR INDUSTRY: Government contractors should prepare for a shutdown now, including reviewing funding, communicating often with contracting officers, and documenting key actions and any resultant costs. For more guidance on navigating a shutdown, see Wiley's full alert from this past December.

