Fastest 5 Minutes: GSA Class Deviations, DEI, Government Transparency (Podcast)

Our founders aspired to create a different kind of law firm when they launched Crowell & Moring in 1979. From those bold beginnings, our mission has been to provide our clients with the best services of any law firm in the world through a spirit of trust, respect, cooperation, collaboration, and a commitment to giving back to the communities around us.

This week's episode covers GSA Class Deviations partially implementing the Ending Illegal Discrimination and Restoring Merit-Based Opportunity Executive Order, the White House memorandum entitled Radical Transparency About Wasteful Spending, litigation challenging recent government actions, and other developments we are tracking, and is hosted by Peter Eyre and Yuan Zhou. Crowell & Moring's "Fastest 5 Minutes" is a biweekly podcast that provides a brief summary of significant government contracts legal and regulatory developments that no government contracts lawyer or executive should be without.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.