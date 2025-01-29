Cozen Cities - January 22, 2025

Labor & Employment

CHICAGO — Data Shows City's Labor Market Stabilizing

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee said the latest jobs report suggests the labor market is stabilizing at full employment and is not a sign of an overheating economy.

LOS ANGELES — Wildfires Displace Thousands of Workers, Raising Economic Concerns

Thousands of low-income and immigrant workers in Los Angeles have lost their jobs due to the devastating wildfires, which may have a lasting impact on their income. The fires are also raising concerns about broader economic effects, with early estimates ranking them among the 20 costliest natural disasters in U.S. history as a share of GDP.

Policy & Politics

BALTIMORE — City Council to Prioritize Truancy, Permits, Sewage, Consumer Protection in 2025

Ahead of its first meeting of the year, members of the Baltimore City Council outlined priorities for 2025, including addressing truancy, improving the permitting process, tackling sewage backups, and creating a Department of Consumer Protection and Business Licensing.

CHICAGO — Elected, Appointed Members of "Historic" Hybrid Education Board Sworn In

Last week, Chicago's first-ever elected members of the Board of Education were officially sworn in, marking the first step away from mayoral control and toward a fully-elected body by 2027.

DETROIT — Former City Council President Enters Mayoral Race

Former Detroit City Council President Saunteel Jenkins formally declared her candidacy for mayor, highlighting her experience helping lead the City through bankruptcy.

LOS ANGELES — City Council to Consider Moratorium on Evictions, Rent Increases Amid Wildfires

Los Angeles City Councilmembers Eunisses Hernandez and Hugo Soto-Martínez introduced a motion calling for a moratorium on evictions for tenants affected by the wildfires and a one-year pause on rent hikes through January 2026 to protect working-class residents.

SAN DIEGO — Mayor Gloria Delivers Defiant State of the City Speech

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria's State of the City address criticized other Southern California cities, the San Diego County government, and the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) for failing to do their part in solving the region's homelessness crisis.

TWIN CITIES — Commission Discusses Cutting Minneapolis City Council Pay, Converting to Part-Time System

The Minneapolis Charter Commission is exploring whether to make the City Council part time, adjust member pay, and change the way members are elected.

TWIN CITIES — Minneapolis City Council Fails to Override Mayor's Veto on Pay Raises

The Minneapolis City Council was not able to muster enough votes to override Mayor Jacob Frey's veto of its decision to deny raises for some of the City's highest-paid employees. The override vote was tied at 6-6, three short of the nine required.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Council Proposes Bottle Deposit Bill to Boost Recycling

The D.C. Council introduced a bill to add a refundable 10-cent deposit on beverage containers, with the goal of increasing recycling rates and reducing litter.

Public Health & Safety

CHICAGO — City Council Rejects Changes to Sanctuary Status

Ahead of President Donald Trump's inauguration, the Chicago City Council blocked a proposal to allow Chicago police to aid in federal immigration enforcement.

NEW YORK — Governor Calls for a Cop on Every Overnight Subway

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced a subway safety plan deploying police officers on all overnight trains for six months to address public concerns over subway violence despite declining overall crime. Budget details are expected to follow next week.

PHILADELPHIA — New Recovery House to Double City's Capacity

Philadelphia's new Riverview Wellness Village, a key component of Mayor Cherelle Parker's plan to address the city's opioid crisis, will provide more than 600 recovery beds, doubling the City's capacity for individuals with substance use disorder.

SEATTLE — City Council Committee Approves Use of Crowd Control Weapons

A Seattle City Council committee approved limited use of "less lethal" weapons, like blast ball grenades, by police for crowd control during protests. The decision seems to be a reversal of earlier efforts to heavily restrict such weapons after 2020 demonstrations.

TWIN CITIES — MPD Will Not Assist with Immigration Enforcement

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said his department will not assist federal agents in carrying out deportations of migrants in the city. In a statement on its "updated immigration policing policy," the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) said its existing guidelines mandate MPD cannot involve itself in the affairs of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Mayor Bowser Secures $17M for Medicaid Maternal Health Initiative

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that the City will receive up to $17 million over ten years to enhance maternal health care for Medicaid beneficiaries. The funding will support innovative strategies to improve maternal health outcomes during pregnancy and postpartum.

Real Estate Development

CHICAGO — City Plan Commission Unanimously Approves 1901 Project

The Chicago Plan Commission unanimously approved the 1901 Project — a development proposal for a $7 billion commercial, residential, and entertainment district near the United Center which could reshape the Near West Side over the next decade. The plan is now on the fast-track to full City Council approval.

DETROIT — City Undergoing Real Estate Boom

Once a city battered by economic challenges, Detroit is now witnessing a surge in property values, with the median sale price per square foot rising 16.4% to $78.

LOS ANGELES — Mayor Issues Executive Order as Wildfires Worsen Housing Crisis

As wildfires exacerbate the housing crisis, Mayor Karen Bass issued an executive order to expedite approvals for 1,400 housing units and establish task forces for debris removal and post-fire hazard mitigation.

PHILADELPHIA — Sixers Announce Partnership with Comcast Spectacor for New Arena

In a stunning reversal Mayor Parker called a "curveball," the Philadelphia 76ers announced plans to build a new South Philadelphia arena in partnership with Comcast Spectacor, scrapping plans for a Center City arena. Mayor Parker announced plans to fast-track revitalization efforts in Market East, its urgency further underscored by the impending closure of the Macy's store in the historic Wanamaker Building.

TWIN CITIES — Twin Cities Office Values Plummet; Homebuilding Gains Despite High Mortgage Rates

Office vacancies in the Twin Cities reached record highs in 2024, causing building values to plummet, while homebuilding gained ground despite high mortgage rates, in contrast to the decline in apartment construction.

Taxes & Spending

BALTIMORE — State Senate President Doubts Mayor Scott's Tax Relief Plan

Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson expressed skepticism about Mayor Brandon Scott's proposal to remit 2% of Baltimore's local sales tax for property tax relief and vacant housing strategy due to the state's $3 billion budget shortfall.

BOSTON — City Council Considers "Sugar Tax"

The Boston City Council is considering a 2-cent-per-ounce tax on sugary drinks, proposed by Councilor Sharon Durkan. Known as the "Sugar-Sweetened Beverage Tax," it aims to combat health issues like obesity and diabetes while generating up to $30 million annually.

CHICAGO — Ratings Agency Downgrades Chicago's Credit, Pointing to "Structural Budgetary Imbalance"

A Wall Street ratings agency downgraded Chicago's credit rating, blasting Mayor Brandon Johnson and the City Council for crafting a 2025 spending plan that leaves intact "a sizable structural budgetary imbalance" that will worsen the City's financial condition.

DETROIT — City Makes History With Contentious New Tax Program

Detroit is in the process of becoming the largest city in the country to accept cryptocurrency to pay taxes and other fees. The secure platform will run through PayPal, and officials hope it will allow them to explore how blockchain could increase government transparency.

RICHMOND — Experts Warn of Economic Impacts from City's Water Crisis

Experts warn that Richmond's recent water crisis will have significant economic impacts on residents and businesses, requiring government and nonprofit support for recovery. The crisis highlights the need for substantial investments in water infrastructure.

TWIN CITIES — St. Paul City Council, Mayor Still at Odds Over 2025 Budget

The St. Paul City Council and Mayor Melvin Carter are still at odds over the 2025 budget, with confusion over whether the mayor's line-item vetoes or the Council's override prevailed. The disagreement has left citizens uncertain about the final budget as the new year begins.

Transportation & Mobility

BALTIMORE — Light Rail, Rehabilitation Projects Secure Funding for Upgrades Amid Budget Shortfall

Baltimore's light rail will receive necessary funding for new rail cars and rehabilitation projects, thanks to Maryland's revised state transportation budget, ensuring the continuation of critical infrastructure improvements despite the state's budget shortfall.

BOSTON — Gov. Healey Unveils $8B MBTA Plan

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey announced an $8 billion investment plan for transportation, including funding for the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA), which will significantly improve Boston's transit infrastructure without raising taxes.

CHICAGO — RTA Seeks Expanded Authority Over CTA, Metra, Pace

Chicago's transit agency leaders spent the past year rejecting consolidation in favor of increased funding. Now, the Regional Transportation Authority (RTA) seeks greater authority over the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA), Metra, and Pace from lawmakers.

LOS ANGELES — Metro Offers Free Rides During Ongoing Wildfire Conditions

To support residents affected by the fires, Metro announced that it will continue offering free rides on all buses and trains as wildfire conditions persist.

NEW YORK — State Republicans Say President Trump Agreed to End Congestion Pricing

New York Republicans met with President Donald Trump to discuss repealing Manhattan's new congestion pricing policy. Despite strong opposition, they provided no details on how to eliminate the fees.

SAN DIEGO — City Launches Data-Driven Plan for Safer Intersections

Eight years after launching its Vision Zero initiative to eliminate traffic deaths, San Diego is taking new action to address dangerous intersections following continued fatalities. The City plans improvements at all seven locations, including flashing beacons, enhanced crosswalks, upgraded traffic signals and pedestrian countdown timers.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Metro Prepares for Ridership Boost as Federal Workers Return to Office

The D.C. Metro is preparing to accommodate an expected increase in ridership as federal workers return to offices following President Donald Trump's executive order. This change could help boost Metrorail usage, which has lagged behind Metrobus ridership post-pandemic.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.