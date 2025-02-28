Welcome to Debt Download, Goodwin's monthly newsletter covering what you need to know in the leveraged finance market.

Note: Some of the links in this newsletter may redirect you to a subscription-only resource.

In the News

Goodwin Insights – U.K. Crystal Ball Predictions

For this edition of Debt Download, we highlight the Goodwin Debt Finance team's predictions for 2025 in leveraged finance in the United Kingdom and Europe more broadly. Here is a summary of what we are expecting:

As with 2024, the outlook for 2025 is one of uncertainty. A combination of sticky inflation, falling interest rates (and with increasing pressure on central banks to make further reductions) and the equity markets in the U.S. and the U.K. hitting record highs makes the business of predictions something of a fool's game. While some had hoped that the conclusion of the U.S. election would provide a degree of clarity, the looming presence of tariffs and retaliatory tariffs of a yet-to-be-determined geographical reach has only served to further muddy the economic waters.

That said, with the Bank of England having cut interest rates from the high watermark of 5.25% to 4.50% over the last nine months (and with similar steps being taken in Europe and the U.S.) and the prevailing consensus view being that rates should fall to as low as 4.00% by the end of the year, it seems reasonable to presume that a rate-cutting cycle has been entered into. This can only be a boost to debt-supported M&A activity and may well be the trigger for a significant uptick. Downward trending interest rates can only ratchet up the pressure on private equity to spend some of the dry powder that has been accumulating over the last few years (estimated to be around $1.3 trillion).

Our best guess is that European PE finance markets will start 2025 more tentatively than had originally been anticipated, with Q1 continuing the theme of bolt-ons and repricings, but Q2 and Q3 will bring a more substantive increase in activity as confidence increases and valuation gaps between purchasers and sellers begin to meet in the middle. We would sound a note of caution, however, since the resurgence in activity has been promised for some time now and has yet to fully materialize in any sustained manner.

We anticipate that the likely other themes in the European PE financing markets will be:

1. Portability provisions, where companies can carry over existing debt arrangements on a change of ownership, will return in leveraged finance transactions in Europe. As participants anticipate an increase in M&A activity, the inclusion of portability ahead of a sale can prove attractive to a potential purchaser who may not wish to enter the debt market to refinance existing indebtedness;

2. Many financial sponsors will look at the secondaries space, continuation funds, NAV facilities, asset-based lending and the like to navigate the evolving debt markets; and

3. Private credit lenders and banks will collaborate on transactions, as the distinctions between their respective offerings blur and competition for mandates continues to increase.

